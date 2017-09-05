Budry debut cheers Belper in defeat

Belper Town bosses Ant Danylyk and Paul Donnelley have raided their former club for target man Chris Budrys.

His powerful debut on Saturday was one of the few highlights of a 3-0 home defeat by Stocksbridge Park Steels.

The forward has also previously played for Newcastle Town, Stafford Rangers, Northwich Victoria and Airbus UK of the Welsh Premier League.

Budrys started well for his new side, not losing a single aerial challenge all day as well as displaying great strength and pace throughout.

“We wanted to bring Chris in at the start of the season, but he wanted to give it a go at Leek,” said Danylyk.

“Then he decided he wanted to move on and I think he was one of the positives to come out the game. I thought he did well and had a really good debut.

“He looked strong, brought players into the game, and I think he will be a big asset for us.

“We managed him for a season and Paul used to live with him, so we know him really well.

“He gives us a different dimension and something we didn’t have. It was something we needed to address and it gives us a chance to mix things up if we need to.

“He can play as well, he’s not just a big man who can win headers. He can get the ball down and bring other players in.”

Belper’s hopes of success against Stocksbridge were shot down by conceding three second half goals, two just after the break.

On the defeat, Danylyk said: “It was a game of two halves. We started off the game really brightly and looked a threat.

“Their keeper has pulled off three good saves from one-on-ones.

“They came into it more and probably finished off the first half the stronger.

“It had been an evenly balanced half on the whole but we had the better chances and could have come in a couple of goals us, but it wasn’t to be.

“We told the lads to keep it tight for the first 10-15 minutes of the second half and then build and push on from there.

“But goals change games and we had a poor opening few minutes that changed the whole complexion of the game.

“To go 2-0 down within the first 10-15 minutes of the half really upset our flow. I think we showed a bit of inexperience in the side and gave ourselves a mountain to climb.”

He added: “We changed the formation to try to get ourselves back into the game and created a couple of chances.

“But we were always open to the counter-attack then which is what happened.

“Keiran O’Connell had a goal disallowed for handball, though from our second half performance, we didn’t warrant anything out of the game.”

That is only one win in seven for Belper, but Danylyk said: “Again we have missed a lot of chances and it’s something we need to address. Once we settle down and take those chances I think we’ll do all right.

“Defensively at the minute the back four are looking quite strong. It would be nice to give them a bit of a break.”

Tonight (Tuesday), Belper are away to Frickley Athletic before Chasetown visit on Saturday.

“There are some important games coming up now – no disrespect to the teams are playing over the next couple of weeks – but they should be winnable games,” he said.

“We are hoping we can get some more bodies in to bulk it up as we have had lads missing.”