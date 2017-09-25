Buoyant Belper delight Danylyk

Ant Danylyk was full of praise for a textbook away performance from his Belper Town side on Saturday as they won 2-0 at Bedworth United.

The Nailers joint-boss watched on as two first-half goals from Alex Steadman and Leandro Brown put the hosts to the sword on their 3G pitch, the result being the second victory on the bounce that Danylyk and Paul Donnelly have overseen.

And with Carlton Town visiting Christchurch Meadow this weekend, Danylyk is pleased to see the team building some momentum.

He said: “It took us ten minutes or so to settle and adapt to the pitch on Saturday but once we did that we dominated the rest of the half.

“We’ve had a few games this season where we’ve done well in spells but not converted enough chances, so to go in at the break 2-0 up was very pleasing.

“We then said to the lads that there was no point in leaving ourselves too open by pushing too hard for a third as Bedworth’s direct style could have caused us problems in that respect, so we tightened up and put in a strong defensive performance.

“We even had a stonewall penalty turned down which would have most likely sealed the win.

“I don’t think Bedworth had a shot on target until the 80th minute so from our point of view it was a great away performance.”

With two wins on the trot having lifted morale following a hit-and-miss start to the campaign, Belper now prepare for Carlton’s visit on Saturday and then a long trip to face high-flying Cleethorpes Town next Wednesday (4th) - that match rearranged following the postponement on September 16.

Danylyk said: “We’re looking much more confident as a team and passing the ball better which is good to see and can only bode well.

“We’ve got a tough game on Saturday but morale is good and we’re confident of making it three wins in a row.

“Going to Cleethorpes in midweek isn’t ideal as it creates some problems with some of the lads’ work shifts and so on so we’ll need to assess things nearer the time as to who will be available. When we played Frickley in midweek we were a few short for similar reasons.”

Danylyk added that he hopes to have added another new face to the squad ahead of the Carlton game, saying: “We’re far from desperate for players, particularly given the good form, but competition for places will bring out the best in people so adding a bit more strength is worthwhile and we hope to do that this week.”