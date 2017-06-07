Danylyk appointed new Belper Town manager

Belper Town have appointed Anthony Danylyk as the club’s new first team manager.

After interviews with a number of candidates, the Nailers feel that Danylyk is the right man to take the club forward.

Danylyk was previously manager at Leek Town during the 2016/17 season before parting company with the club at the end of the campaign.

He was originally appointed as the assistant manager at Leek in 2015, but after the depature of then manager Lee Casswell he was promoted to the managerial role.

He guided Leek Town to a ninth place finish, just seven points below the play-off places and one above Belper in Evo-Stik Division One South, but the Leek Town board decided to part company with Danylyk.

The former midfielder will be in familiar settings during the 2017/18 season as he played for the Nailers in the 2004/05 season, also playing for Leek Town, Witton Albion and Altrincham during his playing career.

Danylyk will now begin recruiting his squad ahead of the new season.