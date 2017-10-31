Danylyk laments late Steels leveller

Anthony Danylyk was left to rue his Belper Town side not scoring what would have been a crucial second goal as they had to make do with a 1-1 draw at Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday.

Steels goalkeeper David Reay was the unlikely man to get the equaliser as he went forward for an injury-time corner and managed to force the ball home.

And although the goal, which Danylyk felt shouldn’t have stood, meant the Nailers only ended up with a point, the joint-boss was keen to take the positives from the encounter.

He said: “It was a body blow conceding so late, particularly as the keeper handballed it before he scored so it was a bitter pill to swallow.

“Apart from in the opening five minutes where Steels started really well and had a couple of good chances, I don’t think they really tested us at all.

“The conditions were tough once again but we’ve made good use of the wind being at our backs in the first-half as we controlled the game and got a deserved goal.

“That trend continued in the second-half and really, if we’d got a second goal, they’d have had no chance of getting anything out of the game.

“But at 1-0 and with them being the home side, you expect them to get a half chance or to rally late on and although they didn’t really do that, it took us conceding a needless corner to give them the chance they needed and they threw everybody forward.”

That goal proved to be the difference between Belper ending the day in 12th place rather than the 17th position they now occupy in what is a tight Evo-Stik Division One South table.

Danylyk added: “It emphasises how important it is to take your chances and kill teams off. Just one of those chances going in would have given us two extra points and all of a sudden we’re on the edge of the play-off zone.

“As I’ve said before, you’re often a win or two away from being up that end or a defeat or two away from flirting with relegation, given how the league is at the moment.”

Next up for Belper is a trip to Corby Town, who have produced a stunning run of form to win their last five league games, although they lost 3-2 at St Neots Town in the FA Trophy last weekend.

Danylyk said: “They’ve put themselves right in the mix now so we know we’re in for a tough game.

“However, we’re proving to be a tough team to beat at the moment and we’re often playing better away from home for some reason, so we’ve every chance of getting a result down there.

“Our problem is making mistakes at vital times in games and also not putting teams to the sword when we’re on top, but we are good going forward and difficult to break down so I’m confident results will keep coming our way.”