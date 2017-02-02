Derby County LFC’ Samantha Griffiths excited for Nottingham Forest FA Cup tie

Derby County Ladies Director of Football Samantha Griffiths is calling on the club’s fans to turn out in force for their derby against Nottingham Forest.

The Rams face Forest in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup on Sunday at Mickleover Sports with a 2pm kick-off.

And Griffiths, who also plays in the middle of the park for Derby, said: “Come and support the local team. The men are doing well so if we could get some support for the ladies’ team then that would be great.

“I think you’ll see two teams trying to play football knowing what Forest have got and some of the players they’ve signed.

“You’ll see two teams trying to play, be competitive and hopefully if the weather stays dry, it’ll just be a good afternoon out.”

Griffiths, who will be hoping for a start in midfield, has been a long-standing player for Derby County Ladies having been part of the club’s promotion winning squad to the Premier League.

She captained the side for four years before relinquishing the role in the summer of last year having been appointed to the post of Director of Football following her successful UEFA A Licence completion.

The dead ball specialist added: “I’d got a gut feeling that we’d draw somebody special. It was either going to be them or Leicester.

“It is great for the club and I think the crowd that we’re hoping will get down.

“Whenever we play Forest it’s always a difficult type of rival game.

“We’ve played them once this season and won 2-0, but I think they’ve picked up a hell of a lot and signed new players so it’ll be a good old FA Cup game I’d imagine.”