Holbrook Sports comfortably beaten by Stapenhill

Holbrook Sports were comprehensively 4-1 beat at home as Stapenhill recorded their first ever victory at Shaw Lane in style.

The Brookies started down the slope in what was an even contest for the first 30 minutes.

Stapenhill dominated the play but Holbrook had the better of the early chances.

After only five minutes a Sam Griffith shot crashed against the Stapenhill crossbar.

And the Brookies took the lead on 26 minutes after a low corner was converted by skipper Luke Tozer.

Stapenhill’s equaliser came after 31 mins when cross from Campbell was flicked on and found Martin alone in the six-yard box to head home.

The Swans could have taken a lead into the second period but volleyed a good chance over the bar.

It went downhill from there with Stapenhill taking the lead through Stephen Hart five minutes after the break.

After 71 minutes the Brookies had their only real chance of note in the second half, but the Stapenhill keeper saved well from a Ryan Baker header.

The game was over after 78 minutes when a slip in the Brookies’ defence let in Stephen Hart to slot home his second of the match.

Stapenhill scored a fourth to put matters beyond doubt when a neat move was deflected in off the crossbar and credited to substitute Thomas Ellerton.