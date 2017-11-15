Holbrook Sports Res progress in Derbyshire Divisional Cup

Holbrook Sports Res dumped Heanor Town Res out of the Derbyshire Divisional Cup at the South quarter-final stage following a 4-2 win

Holbrook applied the pressure straight from the kick-off and it paid off after 11 minutes when Archie Dearie finished off a cross.

The game was an open affair and, after 27 minutes, Isaac Raymond-Anderson had great chance to double the lead before Brookies Keeper Sam Beardsley was needed to pull off a great save to preserve Holbrook’s lead.

The Brookies had further chances with an effort curling just wide and a great Connor Mason run which was eventually scrambled away to safety.

After 39 minutes Heanor equalised when the Brookies misjudged a ball over the top and the striker gambled and slotted home.

Holbrook keeper Sam Beardsley was immediately called into action again but a great double save saw the two sides go in at half-time on equal terms.

After 49 minutes it was Heanor’s Liam Power who was called into action and he did well to save from close range.

Brookies eventually took the lead for a second time after 53 minutes Kyle Hudson with a sweet strike 2-1.

Shortly afterwards Holbrook increased their lead after a great team move was finished off by Dearie for his brace 3-1.

Brookies were dominating the game and Isaac Raymond-Anderson was unlucky not to score with a screaming shot and an audacious lob that came back off the woodwork.

With 10 minutes to go Heanor thought they had a route back into the game, but after a rash challenge in the area, the referee waved for an advantage and eventually the Brookies luckily scrambled clear.

Raymond-Anderson secured the game after rounding the keeper and smashing home for a deserved goal 4-1.

Heanor pulled one back from close range in injury-time but it was the Brookies who go into the draw for the semi-finals.