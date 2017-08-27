Holbrook still searching for first point of season

Three first-half goals set Blidworth Welfare on their way to a second win of the season and left pointless Holbrook St Michael’s joint bottom of Central Midlands League South.

First-half goals by Tony Edwards, Jonathan Drake and Josh Brentnall, and a second-half strike from substitute Brad Clarke, ended Blidworth’s two-match losing run.

Jonathan Jenkinson almost converted Aaron Pride’s third-minute free kick for Blidworth, while Dominic Hayes flashed wide for Holbrook 10 minutes later.

The visitors should have moved in front when captain Chris Saunders fired over after showing good skill to control Steve Levy’s crossfield pass.

Holbrook were punished for not making the most of the opportunity as Lewis Weaver immediately raced clear down the left and crossed for Edwards to bundle home.

A minute later Weaver broke down the wing again and crossed to Drake. His initial shot was blocked, as was Triston Burrell’s follow-up, but Drake then tapped in.

Just after the half-hour Brentnall’s third strike of the season sealed Blidworth’s victory.

Both sides wasted set-piece opportunities after the break — Drake for the home side and Dominic Hayes for Holbrook.

Edwards headed against the post for Blidworth before the visitors’ keeper, Jazz Crane, made a good close-range save to deny the forward.

But substitute Brad Clarke added a fourth in the 83rd minute with a deflected shot.