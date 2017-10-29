Keeper nets in injury-time to deny Nailers away win

Belper Town were denied victory in a remarkable finish to their 1-1 EvoStik South Division draw at 10-man Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Leondro Browne gave the visitors the lead on the half-hour, but in the 94th minute home keeper David Reay went up for a corner and got the final touch to rescue a point.

It left the Nailers without a win in five matches, despite a strong defensive display and good passages of play.

Manager Anthony Danylyk and his players would also be disappointed at the manner of conceding the equaliser after wasting chances to seal the points.

Browne got behind the Steels back-line from a John Guy lofted ball, but after rounding Reay his finish on his weaker side was blocked.

Belper again went close after new boy Ben Hutchinson latched on to a loose pass and rounded the keeper to set up a Kieran O’Connell strike, but the recovering keeper saved.

The home side’s high defensive line gave Belper space and another misplaced pass allowed Alex Steadman to utilise the gap, but Reay saved.

The visitors eventually made the breakthrough on the half-hour as Browne poached a chance at the back post after O’Connell’s shot fell kindly into his path.

John Guy’s return to the defence after a three-match suspension ensured Steels were limited to few half-chances in the first half.

The defender again proved his worth with a brilliant recovery block on Joe Lumsden in a more scrappy second period.

At the other end O’Connell slotted in Browne, who played his pass agonisingly infront of the on-rushing Hutchinson

Home substitue Ben Rhodes had a half to to forget as he was dismissed eight minutes from time after receving two yellow cards for late fouls on Dominic Allen and Eric Graves.

But four minutes into injury-time Reay went up for a corner and the keeper scored an unlikely equaliser to deny the Nailers.