Last-minute heartache dashes Holbrook’s FA Vase dreams

A heartbreaking goal in the 89th minute dashed the dreams of Buildbase FA Vase glory for Holbrook Sports in their Second Qualifying Round tie at home to Quorn on Saturday.

The Brookies were holding their Leicestershire visitors to a 1-1 draw when disaster struck. An inswinging corner by Nick Gould was spilled, under pressure, by goalkeeper James Mitchison, and the ball dropped to Ryan Evans, who thundered a volley into the roof of the net from the edge of the box for the winner.

Although Quorn play one level above Holbrook on the non-league ladder, and had former pro Russell Hoult in goal for them, the home side had high hopes of springing an upset. They sit second in the East Midlands Counties League table, whereas Quorn are next to bottom in the Midlands League’s Premier Division.

However, the Brookies got off to the worst possible start when falling behind after just 15 minutes as another corner by Gould was won by Evans and fell nicely for Dominic Brennan, who tucked his shot away.

Holbrook had to wait until the 38th minute for their first chance on target, but they then had an effort cleared off the line and levelled on 48 thanks to Seb Szondi from a corner.