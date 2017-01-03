Mixed afternoon for goalscorer Freeman

Dean Freeman is pictured here putting Belper Town into an 18th-minute lead in their Bank Holiday Monday match at The Moat Ground.

The Nailers were ahead in their Evo-Stik League First Division South fixture at Gresley FC for just 24 minutes before Tendai Chitiza levelled for the hosts.

Defender Freeman’s afternoon took a turn, however, when he was shown a second yellow card late in the second half to reduce the visitors, Belper, to ten men.

But the Nailers saw out the rest of the match to claim a vital point and extend their unbeaten run in the league to 12 games. The last league defeat coming on October 18 at home to AFC Rushden and Diamonds.

Belper sit tenth in the table ahead of Saturday’s game against 17th-placed Stamford (January 7).

Stamford lost 2-1 at home to table toppers Spalding United on Monday.