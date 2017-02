Belper Town were held to a goalless draw at AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Saturday.

After a quiet start, Rushden were reduced to ten men on 24 minutes when Joe Curtis was sent off after going up for a header with Mike Armstrong and being adjudged to have used his elbow.

Despite both sides creating chances and Belper’s Evan Garnett seeing a late goal ruled out for offside, the sides couldn’t be separated.

Full report to follow.