Nailers held to friendly draw by Rushall

Anthony Danylyk’s first home game in charge of Belper Town ended in a 1-1 draw against Evo-Stik Premier Division side Rushall Olympic on Tuesday night.
Alex Steadman scored Belper’s goal just before half-time as he skipped past several Rushall players before finding the net.
Rushall, who fielded a team mostly made up of trialists, equalised with three minutes to go when a corner somehow found its way straight into the net.
The game also marked the return to action of striker Kieran O’Connell, who has missed the last two seasons following a serious knee injury.
Belper are back in action again on Saturday when they travel to United Counties Premier Division side Kirby Muxloe.
All photos courtesy of Tim Harrison.
