Nailers shrug off the loss of managers for away win

Belper Town started life without joint bosses Ant Danylyk and Paul Donnelley, following their shock departure a week earlier, on a high.

A brilliant performance at Loughborough Dynamos earned the Nailers a 3-1 EvoStik South League victory — their second successive win.

U21s manager Wynne Garnett took charge of a changed line-up, which started well.

Will Dennis’s surging run played in Alex Steadman. He pulled the ball back to Leandro Browne, but the shot was straight at keeper Charlie Taylor.

Being on the front foot paid dividends in the eighth minute. Kieran O’Connell turned and slipped Dylan Garnett through the heart of the Loughborough backline and he finished across the keeper.

Steadman was the focal point of Belper’s attacks, driving a shot at goal before his cross was just in front of the on-rushing O’Connell.

Browne, a former Loughborough player, was a constant threat against his former side.

Against the run of play Karl Demidh levelled from the penalty spot after Belper were penalised for a late challenge.

The visitors responded, however, when O’Connell’s flick into the path of Jorge Knowles allowed the returning full back to set up Alex Steadman for an expert finish in the 41st minute.

Belper’s attacking intent of the first half continued into the second.

Garnett robbed Louis Kennan and blasted at Taylor, who blocked the powerful effort.

The visitors’ frustrated Loughborough at the other end, Demidh’s speculative strike well saved by Danny Roberts.

Clinical finishing secured Belper’s victory. Taylor’s poor clearance fell to Browne who supplied O’Connell, timing his run and finish perfectly in the 68th minute.

Loughborough Dynamo: Taylor, Thorogood, Kennan, Sibson, Andrews, Piliero, Holmes (Thorpe 73), Riley (Smith 58), Hodgkinson, Demidh, Omotola (Smithson 67). Unused subs: Rigby, Antonio.

Belper Town: Roberts, Knowles (45 Hutchinson), Goddard, Allen, Guy, Harrison, Browne (Bullock 86), Dennis, Steadman, O’Connell, Garnett.

Referee: Richard Watson

Att: 129