No goals but Nailers’ FA Cup clash is a thriller

It might have been a goalless draw, but Belper Town’s Emirates FA Cup, Preliminary Round match at Lincoln United on Saturday was far from dull.

Instead the two rivals from the Evostik Northern Premier League’s South Division fought out a thrilling, entertaining clash in front of a crowd of 140.

And the fans who were there hoped that, at the end of 90 minutes of end-to-end action, the two sides would repeat the spectacle, but with some goals to show for their efforts, in the replay on Tuesday night.

The tie started in the way that it would go on, with both teams attacking and searching for the opener throughout. Belper can thank shot-stopper Danny Roberts for keeping them in the competition, though, because he made two incredible saves in the first half, as well as claiming every ball that was floated into his box with terrific confidence.

The closest the Nailers came to opening the scoring was through Josh Barr-Rostron, whose low effort from the edge of the box after 70 minutes forced the ‘keeper into an excellent diving save.

However, the closest to a goal throughout the game came from Lincoln when Harry Millard’s sweetly struck volley cannoned off the crossbar and certainly got Belper hearts racing!

The home side really found their attacking rhythm in the early stages, mounting attack after attack without being able to break down the strong defensive partnership of Drew Ricketts and Max Hunt.

But the Nailers were determined to find a winner too and continued to push for the all-important goal to get through to the First Qualifying Round. Good work by Kyle Clarke and Jahvan Davidson-Miller gave them hope but a breakthrough couldn’t be found.