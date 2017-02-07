OPINION: Derby County lack quality of top four

So yet again we came up short whilst playing a top six side with the 1-0 loss at Newcastle.

The performance was disappointing, but it confirms what most of us knew already and that is that we currently lack that little extra what the top four clubs have.

When you play a top side like Newcastle, you have to attempt to take the game to them rather that sit deep and invite them on to you.

We could have lost by more on Saturday and didn’t really pose much of a threat ourselves until the latter stages of the game.

Both Newcastle and Leeds have outclassed us in recent games and we have yet to visit Brighton and Sheffield Wednesday.

We seriously needing to up our game somewhat.

There’s currently debate amongst fans on who should take on the left wing role. Johnny Russell seems to be the choice of the boss, but many fans are calling for Abdoul Camara to be given a run.

Camara can cause problems, there’s no doubt about that! He has pace and has put some nice balls in to the box. He can however, look very lightweight and be knocked off the ball with ease at times too! That said I am of the opinion that maybe the lad deserves a shot at the role.

The role might have been filled by Yanic Wildschutt had we signed him, but the club refrained from getting into a bidding war and he ended up signing for Norwich just before the transfer window closed.

Midfield is giving Steve McClaren some headaches! Will Hughes picking up an injury takes a lot out of this team. Craig Bryson had put in a couple of good appearances, but he too now has picked up a knock.

George Thorne will be missing until next season rather than the four months we were initially told. This is a real shame as he is a real talent, yet since his move injuries have kept him from the pitch for long periods.

We host Bristol City on Saturday and like most games between now and the end of the season, this is a must win. Just a couple of losses can see a gap emerge between sixth and the chasing pack.

Finally it has been announced that the club has once again met financial fair play limits and comfortably so. We spent heavily last season and yet we demonstrated that you can meet regulations and spend when you have a good business structure in place.