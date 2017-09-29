OPINION: ‘Derby County players are not giving us fans value for money’

Derby face a tough looking trip to Wales to face Cardiff City on Saturday after picking up just two points from our last two games with Birmingham and Brentford.

We may count ourselves very lucky in the case of the visit to Brentford to have come away with anything at all! Posssession was overwhelmingly dominated by the home side and we can count ourselves very lucky that they failed to capitalise on it.

We have made a better start points wise than last season, but it hard to escape the fact that we have been far from convincing in terms of performances. Though we are going through a change of style, players are not giving us, the fans, value for money. All that said I am willing to be patient and take a few lessons from Gary Rowett’s spells in charge at Burton and Birmingham.

He had some very lean times with both before turning their fortune round and taking them up to the right end of the table.

Fans can decide to vote with their feet if they feel that we aren’t getting value for money, but the loyal supporters will turn up come rain or shine. That’s all part and parcel of supporting a football club.

Loyal fans will turn up whatever and glory hunters will stay home and watch Super Sunday.

Gary Rowett must be given time! The evidence is that the players that he has brought in can do a job. It’s not easy when you have several players at the club who have played a particular style for many years.

Players have now have to adapt to a different theory of what is the best way to move forward. Those who are willing will rise to the challenge! Those who resent being taken out of a comfort zone know where the door is!

Our Chairman will hopefully have learned that he will have to be patient! Simply sacking a manager every few months needs to cease! Rowett must be given a fair crack seeing that he is aiming to make distinctive change in our brand of football rather than just tweak what has failed before.

He may hold the purse strings, he may be the owner, but like all good business people and employers Mel Morris will surely realise that the customers and employees need to be given a chance!

Cardiff away is currently one of the most difficult fixtures on paper. They are flying high under the management of Neil Warnock.

Love or hate Warnock, he is a master of getting teams promoted from this division. I know many of you will be fearing a drubbing, but let’s get behind the lads!

Should we pull off a result in Wales however unlikely you may feel it is right now, what better base to springboard us into a run of games to pick up some valuable points.