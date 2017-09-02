OPINIONGary Rowett needs nore transfer windows before he is judged

So it’s that time of year again when the transfer window has slammed shut and teams now know what they have to work with until January.

Derby loaned out three former academy graduates, two who could have a future with the club and one whom I suspect will leave once his contract is up.

Timi Max Elsnik and Kellen Gordon have be loaned out to Swindon Town for the season and it will be interesting to see how they develop with some serious real match playing time. Both have played for the first team in the league cup and will want to play more games at a senior level.

Farrend Rawson has gone out on loan to Accrington Stanley til January. I suspect Rawson is running his contract down. He hasn’t forced his way into the senior side and was out on loan to Rotherham only a couple of seasons ago.

There’s been no massive spends in this window. Tom Lawrence being the most costly at £5m, however the legacy of previous managers paying over the top prices for players may well come back to bite us.

Bradley Johnson, Jacob Butterfield, Ikechi Anya etc cost big fees and to be honest haven’t justified the spend. The worst deal,of all saw us pay £2.5m for Nick Blackman.

He has now be loaned out and has to be one of the worst deals that we have done in recent seasons.

Butterfield saw himself loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday in a loan swap for striker Sam Winnall who Rowett knows well from his Burton days. Maikel Keiftenbild was signed on a full transfer from Birmingham and should add some bite to the midfield.

Fans will need to understand the legacy that Gary Rowett has inherited before getting too upset at the lack of big money buys on deadline day. Rowett knows that he has to change things around and we aren’t going to achieve that in one transfer window.

To be fair Rowett deserves at least three windows before we can start to judge his tenure as boss. The current squad is looking like a mid table outfit, but we as fans will have to bite the bullet until the evolution of changing formation is complete! We are still lacking in a couple of departments, but it’s no use panic buying!

Yes! I’d have loved Jota, but you can bet your bottom dollar that he’s on massive wages at Birmingham. We cannot afford to risk an embargo by reckless spending again.

Harry Redknapp is known for splashing (Other people’s) the cash, but where is he when things start to go wrong?