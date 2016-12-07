Palmer concerned by Nailers’ Sunday switch

Charlie Palmer has expressed concern at Belper Town being forced to play their league fixture at Northwich Victoria on a Sunday.

The Vics groundshare with landlords Witton Albion, but because Witton overcame Boston United in an FA Trophy replay on Tuesday night, their home tie in the next round against Chester takes priority at the Wincham Park ground on Saturday.

That has meant the match between Northwich and Belper has been pushed back 24 hours to Sunday afternoon, and Palmer says he is frustrated by the late notice.

He said: “To only know for certain just a few days beforehand that we’ll have to go up there on a Sunday is very frustrating.

“At this time of year in particular, players have plans on Sundays, so I’m concerned now that I may struggle to raise a side due to the late notice and that is clearly a dilemma.

“I understand the rules and why Witton have to have priority, it’s just the timing which is the main issue as we don’t have long to prepare for the change. It’s rare enough to play on a Sunday at this level anyway.”

Reflecting on last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to Carlton Town, Palmer lamented Belper’s inability to convert their chances after a last minute goal denied them all three points.

The result extended Belper’s unbeaten run in all competitions to nine games, but that was only a minor consolation for Palmer.

Speaking ahead of the 4-0 Derbyshire Senior Cup defeat at home to Alfreton on Tuesday, he said: “The run may have gone on but I don’t want to be looking back at this game come the end of the season and regretting us dropping the two points.

“Quite simply we didn’t take enough of our chances. Players don’t mean to miss them, but the importance of taking them was highlighted by the fact that a side like Carlton, who are struggling at the bottom, had enough about them to keep going and credit to them, they took their chance when it came.”

Meanwhile, it was announced on Monday that the Nailers have parted company with goalkeeper Danny Haystead by mutual consent.