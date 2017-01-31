Palmer thrilled by Nailers’ display

Charlie Palmer was full of praise for his players after they secured their first win of 2017 at Stamford on Saturday.

The Nailers boss felt the 1-0 scoreline flattered the hosts a little given the chances Belper missed to add to their lead, given to them by Jonathan Williams’ first-half free-kick.

But he added that to come away with three points was all that mattered.

He said: “When we played Stamford at home they dominated us in a physical sense and I was determined to see our lads put that right.

“When I got to their impressive new ground and saw a good pitch I really felt we had a chance and to the lads’ great credit, every one of them performed well and played their part.

“The only negative for me was us again not converting enough of our clear chances but I was very happy with the three points.”

The trip to league leaders Shaw Lane on Tuesday night was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at their Barnsley base, meaning the next action sees Belper host Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday.

Belper will have only played once in three weeks by the time that game comes around but Palmer feels the break has helped.

He said: “We had some niggles that have been given a chance to recover and a clear week this week will also aid that cause.

“It gave us a chance to work on things and discuss our approach to the remainder of the season and we now look forward to a big game on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Palmer also expressed his delight at striker Evan Garnett opting to stay at Belper rather than sign for Premier Division side Mickleover Sports, adding: “They offered him a good package but I talked with Evan and highlighted how important I felt it was that he was enjoying his football and playing in a team where he is appreciated and is a pivotal part.

“I’m delighted he’s remained here and see him as a crucial part of our setup.”