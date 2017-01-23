TRANSFER RUMOURS: Rooney to China?, Klopp frustrated, Spurs seek Vertonghen replacement

The Chinese Super League continues to generate plenty of chit-chat and now it’s the England captain who reportedly might be tempted away by big bucks.

As The Mirror report, Wayne Rooney is being lined up by Beijing Guoan with £700,000 per week the figure being touted to attract Manchester United’s record goalscorer

Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen faces a couple of months on the sidelines, and with boss Mauricio Pochettino keen not to see their title chances harmed, the Evening Standard report he wants to bring in Inter Milan’s Andrea Ranoccia as back-up

Jurgen Klopp, however, has expressed his frustration in the Guardian at how hard it’s proving to sign the players he wants in the January transfer window

Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic is being lined up by Everton as a potential replacement for Phil Jagielka, who may leave Goodison Park in the summer. The Daily Express say Jagielka could head to Sunderland with Ivanovic then making his way to Merseyside

He’s not the only player who could leave Chelsea in the near future, with the Daily Star reporting goalkeeper Thibault Courtois wants to move to Real Madrid

Another former non-league star could be about to sign for a Premier League club, with Sky Sports reporting Scott Hogan is on his way to West Ham from Brentford

Meanwhile, in groundsman news, Southend have sacked theirs after the postponement of the clash with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday. As reported in The Sun, Ken Hare had done the job for 27 years but despite freezing temperatures not helping his cause he was deemed surplus to requirements