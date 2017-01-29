Williams hits winner as Belper Town secure first win of 2017

Belper Town secured their first win of 2017 after a Jonathan Williams free-kick secured a 1-0 win over Stamford.

Just before the break for half-time Ruben Wiggins-Thomas was dragged to the ground by a Stamford defender to earn his side a free kick.

Williams stepped up to take the free-kick and appeared to have missed the opportunity to score as it hit the wall.

But the deflection carried it past the Stamford keeper to give his side the lead.

The lead was certainly deserved for the Nailers after pressuring the Stamford goal for the most of the first half.

The biggest opportunity before the goal came when the Nailers had an effort from Williams cleared off the line.

This then fell to Garnett who had a shot saved. The ball then rebounded out again before the Stamford goalkeeper pushed another effort out for a corner.

In the second half, Stamford began to find their feet in the game as they started to attack more frequently and looked more dangerous.

Most of their efforts went through Courtney Meade on the left wing; but Scott Low in the Belper goal was equal to everything that Meade could fire at him.

Low made sure that his side went home with all three points when he made an impressive save late on after a head from a well worked Stamford corner.

Stamford piled on the pressure late on; but they never created anything that caused any real trouble for the Belper defence.

The biggest worry for the Nailers are the injuries to Alex Steadman and Dominic Allen who were both forced off the field due to the knocks that they picked up.

Josh Thornton replaced Dominic Allen as the defender came onto the field to make his first appearance of the season.

Thornton looked strong whilst playing right back and prevented Meade from getting down the left and causing trouble in the Belper box.

It looks likely that Allen and Steadman will miss Tuesday’s trip to Shaw Lane AFC; forcing a change of tactics for Charlie Palmer when his side face the current table toppers.