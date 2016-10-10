Belper Marlin’s young swimmers emulate their heroes at Rio Olympics

The young swimmers of the Belper Marlin club got their first chance to collect their own medals and trophies after watching their Olympic Games heroes in Rio.

And they didn’t waste their opportunity, performing with distinction at an excellent gala staged by Matlock and District Swimming Club at the Arc Leisure centre. Marlin youngsters were soon walking around with armfuls of glass plaques and with medals around their necks!

Special mention must go to Joshua Horobin and William Brookes, who reached a final, along with Jordan Cooper Smith, Jason Lockwood, Scarlett Lemon, Pippa Baker, Poppy Hopwell and Megan Crompton, who gave their all on a fantastic day of racing. Now Marlin have every confidence this season will be just as successful as the last one.