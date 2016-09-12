Belper Meadows on the brink of clinching the title

Victory in their final match of the season this Saturday should crown Belper Meadows champions of Division Four North of the Derbyshire County League.

This follows a dramatic day at the weekend when Belper returned to the top of the table after a 124-run win over bottom team Alfreton 2nd, coupled with a defeat for one of their closest rivals in the title and promotion race, Allestree.

They sit seven points clear of second-placed Ashover, who didn’t have a fixture, with Allestree a further four points away in third.

All three have one match to play -- and by a remarkable coincidence, all are against teams in the bottom three fighting to avoid relegation. Belper travel to Langley Mill United 2nd, while Ashover are away to Duffield and Allestree go to Alfreton 2nd. Only two go up, so one of the trio is sure to suffer heartache.

The latest win for Belper was built on the back of terrific batting by opening bat Joe Slater, who fired 80 in his side’s total of 200-7, and opening bowler Rob Borland, who took five wickets as the visitors were skittled for 62.

Slater struck six boundaries and shared stands of 47 for the first wicket with Nicholas Mann and 84 for the fourth wicket with skipper Chris Whiteley, who made a fine 48 (one six and four fours).

Jamie Rowland added 15 and Dave Boyes 13, with the only Alfreton bowler to pose a threat being Dan Robbins (3-49 from 11 overs).

After tea, Borland was among the wickets from the off and ended up with figures of 5-26 from an unchanged spell of 13.2 overs. He received good support from Mann, who bagged 3-21 from five overs, and Dan Kelly, who took 1-7 from six economical overs.

Just two Alfreton batsmen made double figures -- opener Jonathan Woolley (18) and number six Matthew Rooke (12) -- as their innings folded by the 27th over.