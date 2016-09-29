Belper Town academy kick off season with thumping win

Belper Town Academy kicked off their season with a comprehensive 9-0 victory over Sutton Coldfield Town.

Nine of last season’s runners-up squad featured for the opening encounter but the new recruits also played their part in securing a dream start to the campaign.

New boy Brandon Doherty opened the scoring after just 4 minutes with a shot into the top corner.

Scott Taylor doubled the Nailers advantage after 8 minutes when the Sutton ‘keeper Jordan Harvey made a hash of an intended clearance, leaving Taylor the easiest task of slotting the ball into an unguarded net.

Harvey then atoned for his mistake with a superb save to deny Josh Bullock’s fierce drive before Joel Cain made it 3-0 to the Nailers with a low shot from the edge of the area.

Sam Weston had a headed goal disallowed for a strange offside decision but the Nailers were not to be denied as Gianluca Gandola squared the ball back from the byline for Josh Bullock to score from close in.

Weston finally got his name on the score sheet after 37 minutes with a fine close-range volley after the ball eluded the visiting ‘keeper.

The Royals continued to play constructively and twice they went close to securing the goal that their efforts deserved, one of which missed the upright by a whisker.

But their efforts were dented again after 66 minutes when George Dronfield scored the goal of the game with a fine turn and shot into the roof of the net from 12 yards.

Scott Taylor added his second goal of the game moments later, taking the ball around the ‘keeper and slotting home.

With the visitors now visibly wilting, substitute Brad Parker scored twice in successive minutes as the Belper youngsters completed the rout.

Belper Town: Jack Repton, Tom Rodgers, Dan Tidmarsh, Owyn Evans, Sam Weston, Kyle Higton, Gianluca Gandola, Joel Cain, Brandon Doherty, Josh Bullock, Scott Taylor. Subs: Adam East, Sam Gilbert , Owen Nixon, Brad Parker, George Dronfield

Referee: John Chambers.