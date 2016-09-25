Belper Town boss Charlie Palmer says side must stop conceding sloppy goals

Annoyed Belper Town boss Charlie Palmer says his players must stop conceding sloppy goals.

He made the comments after watching the Nailers lose their third game in a row following a 2-1 loss at Romulus.

“When you concede two bad goals like we did do individuals have got to look at themselves and take some responsibility,” he said.

“And then, we’ve had most of the second half , we’re the team that looks most likely to score and then we give away an aimless silly penalty which just kills the spirit.

“It’s pleasing that we got one back, but we just got one back too late, at the end of the day, we’ve got to go again come Tuesday.

“What really disappoints me, if you look at the last three games, Halesowen, bad goal, Spalding, bad goal and against Romulus, two bad goals.

“At any level we’ve got to stop conceding these sloppy goals to give ourselves a chance, but I’ve got to look at the bigger picture and I’ve certain areas where I know I need to improve and it’s my job to improve in those areas.”

This was the third game within the space of seven days for the Nailers, all of which against seemingly tough opposition, but Palmer believes his side shouldn’t single that out as the reason for their losses.

“I’m not going to look for excuses, we’ve got a weekend off, I just hope the lads do the right things over the weekend and go again Tuesday,” he added.

“We need to win, we need to get points on the board, the Romulus game was a good opportunity to get points on the board, but because of our mistakes, we’ve not allowed that to happen.

The Nailers will look to get back to winning ways as they travel to Loughborough Dynamo, where Palmer and the rest of his squad will be desperately searching for another three points.