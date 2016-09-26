Belper Town Ladies make it back-to-back wins

Belper Town Ladies made it two wins in a row on Sunday with a 5-0 victory over LFC Buxton, who they narrowly lost to in the opening game of the season.

A hat-trick from Louise Hawley and two goals from Jess Burke saw Belper move to third in the table.

A penalty save just before half-time and her secnd clean sheet of the season saw keeper Emma Varnam named Belpers Dame of the Game.

The ladies will hope to continue their winning streak in their first home game of the season against Ashbourne Ladies this Sunday on Alton Manor, kick off at 13:30pm.