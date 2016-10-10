Belper United continue to find their feet at Step 6 of pyramid

Belper United continue to find Step 6 football difficult to adjust to and went down 4-1 at the Stag Ground to Kimberley Miners Welfare in the EMCL Premier.

Tom Dale and Alex William scored the goals which gave the home side an interval advantage, despite Tim Parry pulling one back six minutes before the break.

Dale’s second goal of the game and one from Ryan Bowen nine minutes from the end.

Elsewhere in the division, Steve Hart’s first minute goal put Stapenhill on their way to a 5-0 win over Holbrook Sports and keep them in second place, two points behind Aylestone Park.

Hart got a second, and his 27th goal of the season, from the penalty spot on 56 minutes. Tom Liversage also took his tally of goals for the season into double figures with a brace scored on 18 and 85 minutes.

Lewis Campbell got the other one midway through the second half.

In the Central Midlands Football League South Division, Blidworth Welfare overcame a spirited fightback from hosts Holbrook St Michaels before running out 6-3 winners.

Blidworth went three up against the bottom markers through Keenan Leeds, Max Curzon and Olly Ashton before Holbrook battled back to level the scores by half time with goals from Matt Pearce, Ryan Fitzhugh and Dan Hadley.

Blidworth were not to be denied and added three more with Tim Gregory, Jake Egginton and Jay Westwood all finding the net.

In the YourFootballWorld.com Reserve division, Tremere Lindo got two for Linby Colliery as they beat Belper United 4-1.

Dave Jolly and Simon Hartshorn contributed a goal each with Callum Burton scoring for Belper.

Elsewhere, Swanwick defeated Belper Town 3-1 at Highfield Road.

Scorers here were Chris Turner, Dave Robinson and Guy Wilding for the Swans, Jorge Knowles getting the Nailers’ goal.

While, Mickleover Sports beat Holbrook St Michaels 8-1. Holbrook’s consolation scored by Simon Billyeald.