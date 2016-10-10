Belper up to fourth in the table after excellent win

An excellent performance by Belper earned a pleasing 34-5 victory over Ashby that moved them into fourth place in the Division Three East (North) table of the Midlands League.

It was Belper’s third victory in four matches in what must be considered a very bright start to the campaign. Only Lincoln, who remain unbeaten, Grimsby and Buxton sit above them in the table, leaving fans hoping that a challenge for promotion might be in store.

Previous meetings between the two sides have resulted in comprehensive wins for Ashby, but on this occasion, Belper established a commanding first-half lead after tries from Sam Chalkin (2), Richard Scott and Owen Lyon, supported by terrific goal-kicking by Callum Schofield.

The display got better as it went on as the hosts proceeded to defend commendably in the second period to keep at bay an Ashby side who have now lost three of their opening four league matches.

Belper’s next two fixtures are away this coming Saturday to Ashfield, who are struggling in the bottom two of the table after just one victory so far, and then at home on Saturday, October 29 to Bakewell Mannerians, who sit just below them after two wins, one draw and one defeat in their opening four games.

Next on the agenda, on Saturday, November 5, is a trip to Sleaford.