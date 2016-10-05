Ben Slater signs new Derbyshire deal

Opening batsman Ben Slater has signed a two-year deal at Derbyshire, committing him to the Club until the end of the 2018 season.

The Cricket Derbyshire Academy graduate scored 845 runs in 16 appearances for the club in 2016, including four centuries.

The 25-year-old was named the club’s Royal London One-Day Cup Player of the Year this summer after hitting 328 runs at an average of 82, including a top score of 148 not out – the highest score by a Derbyshire batsman against a first-class county in List A cricket.

In total, Chesterfield-born Slater has scored 2,636 runs for the club across all formats since making his debut in 2013.

Director of Cricket, Kim Barnett said: “Ben is a talented local lad who has progressed through the Academy and is now cementing his place at the top of the order in the first team.

“He continues to work hard on his game and has reaped the rewards, particularly in the one-day competition, and we hope he can continue to produce consistent performances across both red and white ball cricket.

“Ben is yet another quality young player we have at the Club who, with guidance from senior players, can win games for Derbyshire.”

Slater added: “Derbyshire is my home county and I’m delighted to sign a new deal. The club has big ambitions for the future and I look forward to playing my part.”