Blakemore’s reign at Belper begins with a big bang

Belper Hockey men’s team started their 2016/17 season with a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Barford Tigers.

New player-coach Ash Blakemore would have been pleased with a solid all round performance from his team.

He also managed to get on the scoresheet from an excellent penalty corner routine, as one of six different scorers.

Meanwhile, the ladies team opened the season with a visit from the University of Durham.

There was unavailabilty from a number of players so new coach Jamie Henderson was forced to play some out of position.

His side gave a good first half performance and reached the half-time break at 0-0.

Durham scored twice soon after the break and that’s the way it stayed, final result 2-0 to the visitors.