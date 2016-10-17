Bolehill call early-season tune in Darley Dale Snooker League

The early-season leaders in the Darley Dale and District Snooker League are Bolehill Institute No.1 after recording their second handsome 4-1 victory in succession.

This time, Bolehill triumphed at Edgefold Club Matlock No.2, who were given the lead by Rob Dicken, only for a fine comeback to be launched by Simon Zoppi. The win was topped by Mark Gwynne-Jones, who took both pink and black to sneak the concluding doubles frame after winning his singles match earlier.

Elsewhere, newcomers Alfreton Palmer Morewood No.2 bounced back from their opening defeat in the Joinery Joint-sponsored league with a hard-fought 3-2 home win over Matlock Golf Club. Tom Broughton (29 break) used his experience with the county B team to good effect with an opening victory over ex-county champion Graham Jones 62-42 before Derek Smith scored a convincing triumph in the next. The visitors battled back with Ian McKay (27 break) taking a 77-20 verdict and then debutant Tony Blant equalising. But Ryan Taylor and John Smith (not the famous octogenarian of the same name) successfully combined in the doubles frame to take the spoils for the hosts.

Edgefold No.1 came unstuck 3-2 at Bolehill Institute No.2, for whom Mark Sayer put in a starring role, defeating league titan Andy Russell 90-52 in a career-best performance. Keith Robertson (24 break) had earlier got the home side off to a flier before Neil Parkinson levelled on the black.

Belper Strutt Club have yet to play a game in the snooker section, but they fell to a 12-9 defeat to Wallash in the Elliott Carpets Billiards Division.