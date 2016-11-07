Century break rocks Belper Strutt Club in billiards league

Browbeaten Belper Strutt Club were on the receiving end of headline-making performances in both the billiards and snooker sections of the Darley Dale and District League.

In the Elliott Carpets Billiards League, Strutt had no answer to another superb effort by the Whitworth Institute-based player Jim McCann, who followed up his break of 93 the previous week by breaking the century barrier for the second season running.

McCann’s marvellous break of 101 helped Mayfield No.2 beat the Belper outfit 14-3 and threw in further breaks of 63 and 40 just for good measure.

Meanwhile the new leaders of the Joinery John Snooker League are Edgefold Club Matlock No.1 after a 5-0 whitewash victory over last season’s champions, Strutt Club, who have now lost all three of their fixtures this term.

Andy Russell (30 break) was again in fine form , after Rob Muxlow had edged the opener for the visitors, as Edgefold went a point clear of Bolehill Institute No.1, who pipped fellow high-fliers, Alfreton Palmer Morewood No.1, in the match of the week.

A tight opening frame went down to the wire before Colin Marchington sank a difficult black, cueing from out of the jaws of the middle pocket, and then Simon Zoppi produced a superlative display with breaks of 36 and 20 to make it 2-0.

Jamie Rowland pulled one back for Alfreton, although he was made to work hard when a run of 32 from the hitherto well-adrift Ricki Slack put the frame in the balance. Ultimately, Rowland sank the deciding black, albeit with the cue ball ending tantalisingly right on the edge of a baulk pocket.

In the next frame, Ian Birks made the game safe with a steady performance before the home pairing of Kevin Rowland and the evergreen Ralph Edgson reduced the scoreline to the minimum margin.

The remaining match of the week wasn’t quite so tight and ended in a 5-0 victory for Bolehill Institute No.2 to give them maximum points against Matlock Club. Star man was Ian Peacock (24 break), who won all three frames he contested after Keith Robertson had taken the opener on the black.