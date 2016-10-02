Charlie Palmer disappointed as Belper Town held to stalement

Nailers manager Charlie Palmer couldn’t hide his disappointed after Belper Town were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Leek.

But Palmer did take the positives from the stalemate with the clean sheet giving casue for cheer.

“I would like to have got all three points, Ruben got a chance towards the end but if I’m honest a draw is a fair result,” he said.

“It’s pleasing that we got the clean sheet, there are still areas of the game that we need to improve on which was very clear today but it’s our first point at home, it would have been nice to get three points but we’ve got to go again next week.

“We are assembling are squad that are very capable to do well in this league, but a point is definitely a step in the right direction.”

“It is frustrating but I felt that my two wide men were too deep meaning that the striker was isolated, when they did get further up the field in the second half, I felt they weren’t able to link up with the midfield because they were too deep.

The game against Leek was riddled with injuries, with many players having to leave the field due to them, something that Palmer will be assessing ahead of his side’s next game.

He added: “We thought Dominic Allen’s was a groin injury but it’s tingles in his arm so I have no idea what type of injury that is.

“Gerome Palmer was back on the bench today so that’s good, I’ll get an idea on what’s happened with Ross Parker in the next week and Matt Richards returned back today so there are promising signs.”

William Dennis made his debut for the Nailers, but he was also one to go off with injury troubles which Palmer blames on lack of playing time at his previous club.

“He’s joined us from Coalville but he’s not played many games so I think it’s genuinely just down to a lack of fitness at the minute.

“He’s come in and he’s done well, it’s not the first time I’ve tried to sign him but thankfully he’s decided to join us this time around.”

The next game for the Nailers is against Goole AFC in the FA trophy, however Palmer doesn’t see the cup as a chance to rest players and will take the cup as seriously as the league.

“Every game is important, it’s another game at home, it’s a break from the league and we would like to go on a nice cup run so we will be preparing right.

“With the right self belief and the right mindset, we should be able to get a good result come next Saturday hopefully.”