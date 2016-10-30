Charlie Palmer feels Belper Town are on the right track

Belper Town manager Charlie Palmer believes his side are heading in the right direction after they bagged their first home win of the season.

The Nailers trailed Loughborough 1-0 for over 70 minutes, before two red cards dramatically turned the tide in the home side’s favour.

Eric Graves levelled the scoring in the 76th minute, before Jonathan Williams and a late brace from Ruben Wiggins-Thomas gave Belper a comfortable win.

Palmer said: “For 60 odd minutes it didn’t feel good at all, we’ve gone down to a poor goal, I had to change things half way through the second half.

“The three lads who came on, Laurence Constable, Will Dennis and Alex Steadman, got us playing good football.

“The score looks comfortable, but it wasn’t comfortable for 60 odd minutes. I’d say in the last 30 minutes we dominated the game by moving the ball and creating in the right areas.

“Credit to Loughborough, they wanted it more in the first half, things needed to be changed so we did and I think we we’re the better side.

Match report: Belper Town 4 Loughborough 1

“I have to praise the lads for showing great discipline, they could have got on the referee’s back, they kept going and kept trying to play the game.

“What I’ve said to the lads is that it’s nice to get the first home win, however we need to be playing the sort of football we did against 11.”

“We’re heading in the right direction, it will take time but it was nice to see the way we played our football in the last 30 minutes, we scored some good goals and that is a good start to a run of home games.”

Palmer believes that scoring four goals at home will improve his players morale and that if they continue a good run after this game that will do the same for the them.

“When you score four goals it should give them all confidence, we just need continue trying to win games and the confidence will grow,” he added.

“Some lads have given a really good account of themselves and shown that they want the shirt.

The Nailers now face three home games in a row, the first of which against Lincoln United.

And Palmer wants his side to continue to be confident like they were in the final few minutes against Loughborough.

He added: “We’ve got to go and be positive, we’ve got to take the game to the opposition but above all we’ve got to be able to compete, I don’t want to see what I saw in the first half an hour of this game.”