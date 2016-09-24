Chesney Hughes leaves Derbyshire

Chesney Hughes has left Derbyshire after the two parties were unable to agree terms on a new deal.

The top-order batsman, 25, appeared in 204 matches for the county since making his debut in 2009, scoring 6,657 runs across all formats.

He scored 3,934 first-class runs at an average of 34, including a career-best 270 not out against Yorkshire in 2013.

Cricket Advisory Director, Kevin Dean said: “We would like to thank Chesney for his efforts for Derbyshire over the last seven years.

“He produced some memorable innings for the Club, no more than his unbeaten 270 in 2013 at Headingley. Whilst it’s disappointing that we were unable to agree terms on a new deal, we wish Chesney well for the future.”