Derbyshire FA president Tom Brocklehurst passes away

Derbyshire County FA President and Life Member Tom Brocklehurst has died, aged 101.

Mr Brocklehurst, of Holymoorside, had devoted his life to local football and was appointed president of Derbyshire FA in 2000.

His involvement in football has stretched for many years through his involvement with Holymoorside FC, the Chesterfield and District Amateur League, Chesterfield Area Divisional Committee and DCFA Council.

Between 1988 and 1996 Tom also served on council for Sheffield and Hallamshire CFA and in 2005 was rewarded for his volunteering by being presented with the Torch Award by The Prince Royal, Princess Anne.

