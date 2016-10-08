Derbyshire’s stars of school sport to be recognised at the Proact

Talented sports performers and volunteers from across the county will gather at Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium on Wednesday 19th October to discover the winners of the 2016 Derbyshire Schools Sports Association (DSSA) Sports Awards.

A total of 108 separate nominations were received over the summer for individuals, teams or groups, with all nine areas of the county represented.

Of those, 39 have been shortlisted for an award in 12 categories, which have been divided into individual, team, volunteer and media sections.

Awards for individual achievement include Disabled Sportsperson of the Year, Primary School Sportsperson of the Year and Secondary School Sportsperson of the Year, all in School Sport, along with Non-School Sport Sportsperson of the Year.

Team awards are Primary Team, Secondary Team and Disability Team, while volunteer categories include Young Leader/Ambassador – Primary School, Young Leader/Ambassador – Secondary School, Young Leader/Ambassador – Disability and the Adult Volunteer Award.

A winner of the Media and Arts Contribution to School Sport Award will also be revealed, as well as this year’s recipient of the Services to School Sport Award in honour of Suzanne Meehan, the former chair of DSSA who passed away in 2014.

“During the 2015-16 school year thousands of students have improved their skills, learned to compete fairly, gained confidence, as well as respect for themselves and others, improved their health and had lots of fun by taking part in inter-school competitions, matches, tournaments, leagues and festivals, as well as intra-school events,” said Karen Shopland, chair of the DSSA.

“Some of these young people have gone on to compete at higher levels, representing their district at the Derbyshire School Games and other events, and in some cases representing their county, region or even country.”

The DSSA Sports Awards will recognise the success of our young people, and the many hard-working volunteers, and I would like to congratulate all those shortlisted.

Talented golfer Bradley Moore retained the title of Sportsperson of the Year at last year’s event in front of more than 200 guests, while cyclist Grace Longden (Primary School Sportsperson of the Year) and table tennis player Thomas Spicer (Disabled Sportsperson of the Year) were also among the winners.

This year’s DSSA Sports Awards, again organised by Derbyshire Sport, are being supported by the University of Derby, as part of its partnership with Derbyshire Sport and the DSSA, which also sees it supporting the delivery of school sport competitions in the county

The partnership is part of the University of Derby’s ongoing support for sport in Derbyshire, and its work to create greater links with local schools and encourage more young people with an interest in sport to consider studying at the University.