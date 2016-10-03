Dixon hat-trick shoots Belper to the top of the hockey table

SAVIOUR SARAH -- an amazing goal-line clearance for Belper Ladies by Sarah Glenn, with her goalkeeper beaten. (PHOTO BY: Terry Fletcher)

A hat-trick by Sam Dixon propelled Belper to the top of the Premier Division table in the Midlands Men’s Hockey League.

Dixon’s goals helped Belper to a fine 4-1 win at Loughborough Town, with Chris Hall also on the scoresheet. It set them up nicely for a crunch clash this Saturday (1.30 pm) at home to the only other side still unbeaten after three games, Lichfield, whose side includes ex-Belper player, Ben Walton.

In contrast, the difficult start to the season by Belper Ladies continued with a 2-0 defeat at home to Loughborough Students in the Conference North of the Investec Women’s Hockey League. They gave 100% effort but fell to goals in the seventh and 21st minutes, meaning they have lost all three matches this term and have yet to score.

