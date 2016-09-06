Encouraging signs for goalscorer Wiggins-Thomas

Ruben Wiggins-Thomas was delighted to get on the scoresheet in the Nailers’ 2-1 win over Hednesford Town that saw them advance in the Emirates FA Cup.

He opened the scoring for Belper Town against their higher league opponents and was quick to praise the performance of the team.

He said: “It was a big battle. We came here and we knew that it was going to be hard work for us and that when the chances came for us we had to take them, luckily Steady put a great ball in for me and I got on the end of it.”

In the second qualifying round of the cup the Nailers face Halesowen Town but, rather than looking ahead to who the Nailers could get in the later stages, Wiggins-Thomas will be taking each game as it comes.

“Well we really just need to take it one game at a time in the FA Cup but I don’t see why we can’t get another win, especially if the fans get behind us like they did against Hednesford on Saturday.”

The result against Hednesford came after a disappointing home defeat against Gresley in the league just five days earlier.

Wiggins-Thomas believes that getting the same sort of spirit that they did against Hednesford is the key to improving in the league.

“We definitely need to carry that confidence forward into the Carlton game,” he said.

“We’ve come up against an Evo-Stik Premier team and to be fair we’ve held our own and we’ve not looked out of our depth. We’ve been confident and we’ve played well so it’s all about moving forward.

“The confidence and togetherness that we’ve shown to battle for 90 minutes is definitely encouraging and staying as a team which is definitely the most important thing and making sure we stick together.”