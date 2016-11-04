Evan Garnett rejoins Belper Town from Alfreton Town

Evan Garnett has returned to the Belper Town after leaving Alfreton Town.

The striker left the Nailers in January to join Kidderminster Harriers after he managed to score 19 times for Belper.

Garnett went on to make 16 appearances for Kidderminster, 12 of which as a substitute, and only scored once.

He joined Alfreton in the summer, but with a lack of playing time, Garnett then went to Buxton FC on a month long loan.

He started his career at Burton Albion after coming through their youth system before going to Worksop and Ilkeston.

Garnett returns to the Nailers in search of regular playing time and will be looking to give competition to the likes of Ruben Wiggins-Thomas and Alex Steadman who have been a mainstay in the Belper team this season.

The 22 year old will return to the Marstons Stadium on Saturday as they face Witton Albion in a tough test in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division One South.