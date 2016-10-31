Five-alive Belper Town Ladies soar to the top of the table

A resounding 5-0 win away to Ilkeston FC Ladies propelled brilliant Belper Town Ladies to the top of the Second Divisioon table in the Derbyshire Ladies League.

Ilkeston were also riding high after winning four of their opening six matches, and the first half was highly competitive until Belper broke the deadlock just before the interval when Alex Holland hit the back of the net from left-back Emma Pickard’s corner.

The lead was doubled in their first attack of the second period when another well-delivered flagkick from Pickard was met by a strong header from Lauren Curle.

Belper maintained their concentration at the back, resulting in a free-kick, awarded for offside, which produced the third goal. Once again, Pickard was the provider as she found substitute Sam Kirk, who netted on her debut for the side.

This season’s leading goalscorer, Hannah Dutton, added to her tally with a powerful strike to make it 4-0 before a fourth assist from dame-of-the-game Pickard wrapped up the scoring as Holland headed home.

The victory lifted Belper into first spot by two points from second-placed LFC Buxton and third-placed Matlock Town Ladies. They hope to extend that advantage when they take on struggling AFC Chellaston in the division’s only fixture this Sunday (kick-off 1.30 pm).