FOOTBALL RUMOURS: Blanc wants United job, Allardyce for Wolves? Mignolet warning, Gerrard return? Barton showdown

Today’s rumours from the world of football on Thursday, 27th October 2016 . . .

Former Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc is stalling on agreeing terms with Inter Milan – because he wants to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. (The Sun).

Sam Allardyce could be offered a route back into football with Championship side Wolves, SunSport understands. The West Midlands club are searching for a new manager following the sacking of Walter Zenga. (The Sun).

Liverpool’s Simon Mignolet has warned manager Jurgen Klopp he won’t be satisfied being the club’s No 2 goalkeeper indefinitely. Klopp’s decision to make £5million summer signing Loris Karius his first-choice this season was a huge blow for Mignolet who has won 17 caps for Belgium and kept more Premier League clean sheets than anyone else last year. (Daily Mail).

Steven Gerrard has sparked rumours of a return to Liverpool after a mysterious Instagram post seemed to indicate his departure from current club, LA Galaxy. Galaxy end their regular season against FC Dallas on Sunday evening and the timing of Gerrard’s message has prompted some fans to suggest he is set to leave the MLS side. (The Telegraph).

Joey Barton and Rangers will meet on Thursday to discuss the player’s future at Ibrox, according to Sky sources. Barton has not played for Rangers since they were beaten 5-1 by Glasgow neighbours Celtic in the Scottish Premiership in September. In the week following that match, the former QPR and Burnley player was involved an altercation with fellow midfielder Andy Halliday and manager Mark Warburton. (Sky Sports).

Liverpool will revive their interest in the “next Luka Modric” in January. Jurgen Klopp spent heavily in the summer strengthening across his squad with a number of additions. But, according to the Sun , he won’t stop there with Dinamo Zagreb’s Ante Coric his number one target. (Daily Mirror).

