FOOTBALL RUMOURS: League shake-up scrapped, Terry to China? Carrick’s last hurrah, Dier vows revenge for elbow

Today’s rumours from the world of football on Wednesday, 16th November 2016 . . .

Plans for a shake-up of English football to create 100 teams in five divisions have been cancelled after talks between the English Football League and the Football Association broke down. The EFL said in May it wanted to create an extra division and have 20 teams in each from 2019-20. (BBC Sport).

John Terry is wanted by Andre Villas-Boas for a reunion in China. Chelsea captain Terry is in the sights of Super League club Shanghai SIPG, where his former Blues boss Villas-Boas replaced ex-England manager Sven Goran Eriksson earlier this month. SIPG are keen to move for 35-year-old Terry - who played under AVB for most of the 2011-12 season - when the January transfer window opens. (Daily Mirror).

Michael Carrick has revealed this could be his last season as a Manchester United player but still feels he can make a contribution towards their bid to recapture the Premier League title. (Daily Express).

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has refused to be drawn on whether he will try to lure Steven Gerrard to the club in January. The 36-year-old midfielder confirmed he is parting company with Los Angeles Galaxy at the end of his 18-month contract, which expires at the turn of the year. (Sky Sports).

Eric Dier vowed revenge after accusing Spain’s Ander Herrera of elbowing him in the face un last night’s England friendly. The furious Tottenham midfielder comes face-to-face with the Manchester United man again in less than a month’s time. (The Sun).

Mike Phelan wants bad-boy Ravel Morrison to boost Hull City’s battle to beat the drop. Tigers boss Phelan is planning to move for the troubled ex-Manchester United and West Ham midfielder in January. (The Sun).

