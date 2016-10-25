FOOTBALL RUMOURS: Man Utd stars ‘shocked’ by Mourino approach, boss tells Rooney he ‘has to go’

The Times reports today that Manchester United stars have been shocked by Jose Mourinho’s approach and training methods.

Meanwhile The Sun says Mourinho has told Wayne Rooney he has to find first team football elsewhere.

And the Daily Telegraph reports that Mourinho has called on his players to prove they are ‘men and not kids’ as they attempt to arrest their poor form.

The Express and Star suggest that Wolves manager Walter Zenga could lose his job if they lose to Blackburn on Saturday.

And Chelsea want Roma defender Antonio Rudiger, also a target for Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail.

The Sun says Bayern Munich full-back Juan Bernat is on the radar of Manchester City.

City skipper Vincent Kompany has made a commitment to the club’s medical staff as he attempts to come back from injury, reports the Manchester Evening News.