FOOTBALL RUMOURS: Manchester United midfielder set for exit while Utd, City, Real and PGS want £170m striker

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is set to leave Old Trafford in the January window, according to The Sun.
The 32-year-old German international is eyeing a move to America or a return to Germany, having returned to fitness through extra gym sessions.
Meanwhile United and Manchester rivals City, along with Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain are all keen on Barcelona striker Neymar, reportedly rated at £170m, so says Mundo Deportivo via the Star.
Chelsea and City are both said to be after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as reported by Don Balon via the Star.
But the 27-year-old apparently favours a move to Real Madrid.
The Independent report that Rangers could have to shell out £2m to get rid of Joey Barton.
And The Sun say that Chelsea might offer Eden Hazard and cash for Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.
