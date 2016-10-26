FOOTBALL RUMOURS: Mourinho’s Manchester hell, Rooney chases record, Giggs for Wigan? Forest boss could go in takeover

Today’s rumours from the world of football . . .

Jose Mourinho has claimed living in Manchester has been a “bit of a disaster” so far as he painted a frustrated picture of life in a goldfish bowl. Mourinho has been billeted in a suite at the Lowry Hotel in Salford, a stone’s throw from Manchester’s main Deansgate high street, since becoming United manager and is starting to tire of the persistent hordes of paparazzi, camped outside the five-star venue, whose eagerness to track his every move has often left him loath to go out. (Daily Telegraph).

Wayne Rooney will not leave Old Trafford until he has topped Sir Bobby Charlton’s scoring record. The Manchester United star is devastated at losing his first-team spot so close to that milestone. As revealed in yesterday’s SunSport, Jose Mourinho is now prepared to let Roo go if he wants a regular place in the starting line-up — something the manager has made clear he cannot guarantee him. But Rooney, 31, will battle on and try to take any chance to write his name in history as United’s greatest-ever goalscorer. He is just four goals short of eclipsing Sir Bobby’s tally of 249, which has stood for more than 40 years. (The Sun).

Wigan Athletic have made Ryan Giggs a prime target to take over at the DW Stadium, according to reports. Gary Caldwell was sacked on Tuesday after winning just two of 14 matches so far this season. (The Sun).

Nottingham Forest boss Philippe Montanier could be an early casualty of the club’s imminent US takeover. Forest are close to passing into American hands with John Jay Moores set to take control from current owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi in a £50 million deal. Already questions are being asked about the Championship club’s French boss Montanier, 51, after just one win in 10 games. (Daily Mirror).

Stewart Regan insists the SFA will do everything in their power to prevent England snatching Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele.

Scotland have fast-tracked the 13-year-old sensation into their Under-16 Victory Shield squad to face Northern Ireland on Sunday. As Sportsmail first revealed a fortnight ago, however, the English FA want the London-born youngster for themselves. (Daily Mail).

Mamadou Sakho will reportedly depart Liverpool in the January transfer window. The out-casted centre half has been ditched by manager Jurgen Klopp following a host of incidents this year.

