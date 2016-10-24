FOOTBALL RUMOURS: Mourinho slams Conte, Aguero exit? Bailly injury blow, Gerrard Liverpool return?

Today’s rumours from the world of football on Monday, 24th October 2016

Jose Mourinho was involved in a furious bust-up after angrily accusing Antonio Conte of setting out to “humiliate” him. The Manchester United boss was incensed after Conte appeared to try and whip up the Chelsea fans after N’Golo Kante scored a fourth goal to ruin Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge. (Daily Mirror).

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that Aguero axed for the midweek Champions League defeat against Barcelona can decide when he leaves the club. Relations between Aguero and his manager are said to be tense which haven’t gone un-noticed among the many clubs who have cast admiring eyes at the star. City have launched another bid to land Borussia Dortmund’s £58 million rated hit man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to replace Aguero. (Daily Express).

Jose Mourinho fears Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has suffered serious knee ligament damage. The Portuguese endured a nightmare return to Stamford Bridge, not only suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat but losing a key player in the process. Bailly has impressed since his summer move from Villarreal and limped off after 52 minutes with what Mourinho believes could be a long-term knee injury. (Daily Mail).

Lorenzo Insigne’s agent is pushing for talks with Liverpool to help end the striker’s hell at Napoli. Insigne, 25, has seen negotiations over a new contract with the Italian club stall because of his high wage demands of £100,000 a week. And he was left in tears on Wednesday when he was jeered by Napoli supporters after missing a penalty against Besiktas in the Champions League. (Daily Star).

Liverpool are in talks with Steven Gerrard over a return to the club that would see him take the next steps in a career in coaching. Gerrard will leave LA Galaxy when their season ends and manager Jurgen Klopp has paved the way for the former captain to rejoin the club he served with such distinction when he is ready. The midfielder has not announced his retirement from playing as yet, while the exact role with Liverpool is still being discussed, but Gerrard has previously worked at academy level when starting his UEFA badges. (Daily Express).

Spurs face the prospect of losing Moussa Sissoko for the London derby against Arsenal next month. Sissokho clashed with Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter in the goalless draw at the Vitality stadium on Saturday. Sissokho could be charged by the FA after his clash with Cherries Harry Arter

Mauricio Pochettino’s side blew the chance to go top of the table and could suffer further if the FA decide to take retrospective action against the Frenchman. (The Sun).

