Football rumours: Moyes for the chop? Manchester United star fatigued? Liverpool and Chelsea targetting left-back?

The Mirror reports today that David Moyes faces the sack if his side don’t beat Bournemouth on Saturday.

Former Manchester United manager Moyes will be serving a touchline ban for Sunderland’s away game.

Another man who will be missing from the technical area is Jose Mourinho and the current Manchester United manager may well find his ban doubled if he contests FA charges regarding a confrontation with ref Marc Clattenburg, according to the Independent.

The Sun say that United are worried over possible fatigue for teenage striker Marcus Rashford.

And the Mirror reports that Mourinho wants approval for a £50m raid on Atletico Madrid for defender Jose Gimenez.

In the Mail, West Ham are said to be widening segregation between home and away fans after crowd trouble at the London Stadium in recent weeks.

And Germany’s Bild says that Liverpool, Chelsea and West Brom are after Schalke’s left-back Sead Kolasinac, 23.