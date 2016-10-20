Football rumours: Rooney set for Man Utd recall, why Arsenal will flop again in November Webb lifts lid on Premier League

Today’s stories hitting the headlines...

Arsenal November curse: The amazing statistics that prove why the Gunners will be derailed next month… Yet again CLICK HERE (The Sun)

Hull takeover: Conditional £130m deal ‘agreed’ with Far East consortium, according to Hong Kong stock exchange CLICK HERE (The Sun)

Manchester United players arrive at team hotel ahead of Europa League clash with Fenerbahce CLICK HERE (Mirror)

Howard Webb reveals the Premier League fans, player and manager who gave him the most grief CLICK HERE (Mirror)

How Pep Guardiola’s ‘brave but stupid’ tactics and defensive errors combined to gift Barcelona victory against Manchester City at the Nou Camp CLICK HERE (Daily Mail)

Ravel Morrison takes in the sights at the Nou Camp as Lazio man watches Barcelona defeat Manchester City CLICK HERE (Daily Mail)